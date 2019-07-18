Allen Investment Management Has Decreased By $6.20 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Mks Instruments (MKSI) Stake

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 53,010 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 1.39M shares with $163.77 million value, down from 1.44M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 9.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) stake by 49.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 85,325 shares as Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI)’s stock declined 2.20%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 256,295 shares with $23.85M value, up from 170,970 last quarter. Mks Instruments Inc. now has $4.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $79.94. About 87,316 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MKS Instruments Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for MKSI – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MKS Instruments Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment on its Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About MKS Instruments, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MKSI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) stake by 2,650 shares to 176,650 valued at $27.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) stake by 10,925 shares and now owns 556,681 shares. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) rating on Friday, June 21. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 8,305 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 1,000 shares. Citigroup holds 17,655 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.02% or 36,655 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd holds 1.21% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 94,025 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com holds 67,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard accumulated 4.99M shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company accumulated 121,774 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 38,917 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability holds 2,896 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 199,032 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.1% or 10,900 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 272 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 80,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 544,125 shares to 4.10M valued at $163.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 62,420 shares and now owns 755,325 shares. Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp invested 1.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.92% or 1.46 million shares. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 3.11 million shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. 128,063 were reported by Pictet Cie (Europe). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 30,158 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust invested in 2.4% or 137,427 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Autus Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horan Management owns 278,833 shares or 6.07% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd has invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ledyard Financial Bank invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Savings Bank Of Hawaii owns 238,006 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 941,646 shares stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc owns 209,971 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated holds 3.96% or 92,049 shares in its portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, January 31. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, February 6.