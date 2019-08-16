Allen Investment Management Has Boosted Tableau Software (DATA) Position; Scotts Miracle-gro Co Has 1.48 Sentiment

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 842.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc acquired 19,084 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 21,348 shares with $2.72M value, up from 2,264 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $14.80B valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

Scotts Miracle-gro Co (SMG) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 142 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 96 sold and reduced their holdings in Scotts Miracle-gro Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 35.40 million shares, up from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Scotts Miracle-gro Co in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 61 Increased: 103 New Position: 39.

Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 3.32% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for 57,160 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 124,597 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schulhoff & Co Inc has 2.24% invested in the company for 53,350 shares. The California-based Investment House Llc has invested 1.88% in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 28,713 shares.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.13 billion. The Company’s Lawn Care segment offers lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. It has a 16.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Gardening and Landscape segment provides water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, live goods and seeding solutions, and hydroponic gardening products.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau has $166 highest and $14500 lowest target. $154.33’s average target is -8.97% below currents $169.53 stock price. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $152 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by UBS.

