Allen Investment Management Has Boosted Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $691,888 as Shares Rose; As Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Stock Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Decreased Its Stake

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 8,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 378,205 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.97M, down from 386,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.19. About 5,441 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 4,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 25,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 21,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 9,688 shares to 5,117 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 6,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,991 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

