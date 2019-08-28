Allen Investment Management Has Boosted Its Sysco (SYY) Holding; Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed Its American Tower (AMT) Holding

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 10,296 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 144,060 shares with $28.39M value, down from 154,356 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $102.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $230.52. About 149,939 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc acquired 43,801 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 1.20 million shares with $79.91M value, up from 1.15 million last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $38.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 230,032 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 18,141 shares to 32,880 valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 10,223 shares and now owns 143,622 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was reduced too.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 4.23% above currents $74.07 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.53% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hourglass Capital Lc reported 0.37% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 15,321 shares. Laurion Lp holds 0.03% or 29,672 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag reported 40,590 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership invested 3.43% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Papp L Roy Associates has invested 0.4% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Capital Fund owns 94,348 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 118,074 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 24,454 shares. Everett Harris Company Ca reported 0.21% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lbmc Investment Advsr Limited Liability invested in 10,615 shares. Arrow Finance Corporation holds 1,187 shares. 20,653 are held by Kentucky Retirement System.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,251 were accumulated by Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Fiduciary Trust owns 71,718 shares. Moreover, Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 12,549 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co owns 0.12% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 172,929 shares. 1,700 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Lpl Fincl Lc invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.80 million shares. South Texas Money Management invested in 9,180 shares. 1,941 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc. Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc stated it has 145 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd reported 93,862 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Co Llc has invested 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Parkside Financial Bank Trust holds 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 415 shares. 5,485 were accumulated by Beaumont Ptnrs Lc. Da Davidson Company reported 16,555 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $185 lowest target. $218.17’s average target is -5.36% below currents $230.52 stock price. American Tower had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silver Ring Value Partners – American Tower – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Tower Corp (AMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.