Allen Investment Management Decreased Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake by $1.02 Million as Valuation Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Fort Point Capital Partners Lowered Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 2,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 355,685 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.08M, down from 357,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $525.74. About 97,721 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, down from 4,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $386.86. About 3.32M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Management holds 0.08% or 3,459 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated reported 662 shares stake. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Keybank National Association Oh reported 6,633 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Texas Yale Corp owns 2,590 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 738 shares. Scotia holds 0.03% or 5,576 shares in its portfolio. 12,121 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 277,219 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 161 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Advent Intll Ma reported 4.66% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,675 shares to 12,863 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 82,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 28.02 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc (Put) by 9,100 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 9,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 2,035 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0.03% or 12,617 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Epoch Inv Prtn has invested 1.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stephens Ar stated it has 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd accumulated 0.3% or 7,221 shares. Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Com holds 108,761 shares. 6,704 are owned by Hm Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Beech Hill Advisors invested in 16,147 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0.38% stake. Burke And Herbert National Bank And Tru holds 7,257 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated holds 16,034 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 450,841 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.51 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

