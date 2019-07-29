Allen Investment Management Cut Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) as Share Value Declined; Becker Capital Management Has Raised Union Pac Com (UNP) Holding by $1.02 Million as Stock Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 68.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 5,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,446 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 7,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 3.71 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,607 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 23,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.33. About 2.42M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 13,228 shares to 156,491 shares, valued at $22.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 188,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Midstrm Energy Fd I (NTG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of stock or 12,000 shares. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 328.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -113.22% negative EPS growth.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 136,069 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $39.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 365,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,077 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).