Allen Investment Management Cut Its Wayfair (W) Stake by $11.84 Million; Compass Minerals International (CMP) Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Upped Its Holding by $2.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.94M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 114,094 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 46,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 212,773 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 166,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 4,721 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 39,466 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $89.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 544,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Management Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 2,558 shares. Daiwa Secs reported 10,032 shares stake. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 41 are owned by Howe And Rusling. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 514,777 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Company owns 418,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 45,407 shares. 21,700 are held by Korea Invest. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.06% or 1.85 million shares. 66,726 are held by Price T Rowe Md. Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 7,440 shares in its portfolio.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 47,688 shares to 707,858 shares, valued at $20.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 29,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,840 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity. Crutchfield Kevin S also bought $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Friday, August 16. Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. GRANT RICHARD S bought $16,458 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, March 18. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019 on Monday, May 13.

