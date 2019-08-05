Allen Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Declined; As Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Hightower Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $423,361

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 162,693 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.74M, down from 167,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 94.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 423,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 449,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom: ‘Any Notion That a Combined Broadcom-Qualcomm Would Slash Funding or Cede Leadership in 5G Is Completely Unfounded’; 20/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK MAY GET NEW OPPO ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NEW DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 9% INCREASE ABOVE PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 05/03/2018 U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –4th Update; 06/03/2018 – Recode Daily: The Trump administration delays Singapore chipmaker Broadcom’s hostile takeover bid for U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

