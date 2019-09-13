Allen Holding Lifted Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake; High Pointe Capital Management Boosted Position in Bristol (BMY) by $780,300

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 17,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 46,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 29,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 4.47 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq

Allen Holding Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Holding Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Holding Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 4.06M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Lc holds 0.03% or 91,568 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling invested in 33 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 5.81 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.83M shares. Wright Investors Serv has invested 0.33% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Swiss Bank stated it has 2.49M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance reported 626 shares. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership has 0.74% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 6,488 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 4.55M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 416,385 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 3,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 5,733 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell & has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Associated Banc holds 0.4% or 160,154 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Ltd Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,366 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Endurance Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Comerica Bancorp invested in 519,343 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Lc reported 11,376 shares. Knott David M has invested 0.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 86,297 were accumulated by Endurant Cap Lp. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% stake. 2,700 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com. Girard Prns Ltd reported 23,439 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rodgers Brothers invested in 5,373 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23,000 shares to 9,180 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

