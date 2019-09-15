Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allegro Merger Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.