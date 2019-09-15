Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Allegro Merger Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
