Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

We are comparing Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 46.12 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has than Allegro Merger Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Allegro Merger Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allegro Merger Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.57% 0.67% 1.75% 0% 0% 1.45% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was less bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.