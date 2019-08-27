Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and New Frontier Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and New Frontier Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 34.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was less bullish than New Frontier Corporation.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats New Frontier Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.