Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and New Frontier Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Allegro Merger Corp. and New Frontier Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 34.04%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was less bullish than New Frontier Corporation.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats New Frontier Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.