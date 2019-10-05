Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 15.46M 0.26 40.62 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 25.50M 0.10 101.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nebula Acquisition Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Allegro Merger Corp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Allegro Merger Corp. is currently more affordable than Nebula Acquisition Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allegro Merger Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 146,818,613.49% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 240,112,994.35% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allegro Merger Corp. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Nebula Acquisition Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Allegro Merger Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Nebula Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Allegro Merger Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.