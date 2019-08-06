Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Allegro Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Allegro Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allegro Merger Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.