Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allegro Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Allegro Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allegro Merger Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.