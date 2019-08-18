Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

We are contrasting Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
|Capitol Investment Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capitol Investment Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Allegro Merger Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 54.98%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
|Capitol Investment Corp. IV
|-0.66%
|-11.36%
|-12.31%
|-9.41%
|-6.6%
|-9.46%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.
Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
