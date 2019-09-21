Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) Comparing side by side

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Allegro Merger Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Allegro Merger Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 3.2% respectively. Comparatively, 4.07% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.
