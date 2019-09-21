Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) Comparing side by side

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62 MTech Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Allegro Merger Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allegro Merger Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 3.2% respectively. Comparatively, 4.07% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.