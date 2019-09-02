Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Comparison side by side

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Allegro Merger Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allegro Merger Corp. Its rival Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allegro Merger Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares. Competitively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has 2.33% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.