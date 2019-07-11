Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) Comparing side by side

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 46.12 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00

Table 1 highlights Allegro Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gores Holdings III Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Allegro Merger Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Allegro Merger Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gores Holdings III Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.4% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.57% 0.67% 1.75% 0% 0% 1.45% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was less bullish than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.