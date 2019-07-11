Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) Comparing side by side

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|46.12
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|110.00
Table 1 highlights Allegro Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gores Holdings III Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Allegro Merger Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Allegro Merger Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gores Holdings III Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.4% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.57%
|0.67%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|1.45%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|0%
|0%
|1.85%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was less bullish than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.