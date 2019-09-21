Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.