Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) Contrasting side by side

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|46.12
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|1.61
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allegro Merger Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Allegro Merger Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allegro Merger Corp. Its rival Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.7 and 11.7 respectively. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allegro Merger Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Allegro Merger Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 18.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.57%
|0.67%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|1.45%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-10.63%
|-11.91%
|-57.44%
|-55.86%
|0%
|-57.4%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has 1.45% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -57.4% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
