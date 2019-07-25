Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) Contrasting side by side

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 46.12 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.61 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allegro Merger Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Allegro Merger Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allegro Merger Corp. Its rival Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.7 and 11.7 respectively. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allegro Merger Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allegro Merger Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 18.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.57% 0.67% 1.75% 0% 0% 1.45% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -10.63% -11.91% -57.44% -55.86% 0% -57.4%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has 1.45% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -57.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.