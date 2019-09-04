Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allegro Merger Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro Merger Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Allegro Merger Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Allegro Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders are 15%. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Allegro Merger Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.