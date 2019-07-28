Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

We are comparing Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 200.00 Kaixin Auto Holdings 7 0.25 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allegro Merger Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.2% 4.17% 4.71% 0% 2.56% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.95% -69.06% -68.63% -67.94% -66.94% -68.42%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. had bullish trend while Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.