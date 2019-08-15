Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Allegro Merger Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.72% and 3.5%. Allegro Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders are 15%. Competitively, 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.