Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR) Reaches $10.16 52-Week High; IDEMITSU KOSAN CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHA (IDKOF) SI Decreased By 4.37%

The stock of Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.67 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.16 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $193.65M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $10.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.68M more. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 160,121 shares traded or 709.22% up from the average. Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:IDKOF) had a decrease of 4.37% in short interest. IDKOF’s SI was 347,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.37% from 363,700 shares previously. It closed at $29.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers lubricants, including marine and maintenance oils, metal working and industrial oils, grease products, traction drive fluids, polyvinyl ether, and polyalkylene glycol oils; and petrochemicals, such as basic and performance chemicals, engineering plastics, solvents, and various functional materials.

