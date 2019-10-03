Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) Comparing side by side

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 15.46M 0.06 160.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Pure Acquisition Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro Merger Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Allegro Merger Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 152,615,992.10% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Allegro Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders are 15%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Pure Acquisition Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.