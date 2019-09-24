Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Allegro Merger Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allegro Merger Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 64.72% and 51.52% respectively. 15% are Allegro Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Leisure Acquisition Corp. has 13.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.