Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Contrasting side by side

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

In table 1 we can see Allegro Merger Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Allegro Merger Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of KBL Merger Corp. IV, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. 15% are Allegro Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than KBL Merger Corp. IV

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Allegro Merger Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.