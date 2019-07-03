Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) Comparison side by side

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|200.00
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Allegro Merger Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Allegro Merger Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.72% and 14.5%. About 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|0.2%
|4.17%
|4.71%
|0%
|2.56%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.27%
|0%
|5.32%
|0%
|1.16%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
