Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.