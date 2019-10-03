Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Comparing side by side

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 15.46M 0.06 160.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 152,465,483.23% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.72% and 9.71%. About 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 22.57% are DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has stronger performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.