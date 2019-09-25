Allegion Pub LTD Co Ord Shs (ALLE) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Decreased Position by $351,560; Salient Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $29.70 Million as Shares Rose

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 13.79 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398.12M, up from 12.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 5.24M shares traded or 40.52% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (ALLE) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 49,385 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, down from 52,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.59. About 591,580 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 13/05/2018 – GWA SAYS TO SELL DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS TO ALLEGION FOR A$107M; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Appoints Charles L. Szews to Board of Directors; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Energy Stocks Gurus Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based midstream giant makes exec promotions, including COO and chief commercial officer – Houston Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Communications reported 69,392 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.03% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. Muhlenkamp Company invested in 0.35% or 24,855 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 43,240 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Waters Parkerson And has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 6,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 113,775 shares. 75,451 were reported by Plancorp Limited Liability Company. 58,707 are held by Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc owns 64,559 shares. 8,006 were reported by Palladium Prtnrs Llc. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 13,268 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na reported 35,164 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs holds 2.20 million shares. Savant Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 9,979 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 136,933 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $72.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold ALLE shares while 114 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 78.92 million shares or 1.70% less from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 8,921 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 244,431 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 27,739 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 2,523 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 6,601 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peoples Fincl Serv, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Auxier Asset Management holds 0.08% or 3,637 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 265,859 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt owns 2.36% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 159,577 shares.

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Allegion (ALLE) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allegion to Attend 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Allegion plc’s (NYSE:ALLE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allegion plc 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.