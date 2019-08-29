Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Shareholder Envestnet Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.29 Million; Altria Group (MO) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Decreased Stake by $701,100

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.85 million shares traded or 131.02% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 14,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 123,400 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 137,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $94.29. About 394,167 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 06/03/2018 Schlage Custom™ Door Hardware Now Available to Homeowners; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 13/05/2018 – GWA Sells Door, Access Systems Unit to Allegion for A$107 Million; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – AFFIRMING PRIOR OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND FULL-YEAR EPS; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 49,950 shares to 280,673 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 8,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).