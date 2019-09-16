Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Share Value Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Trimmed Position by $1.43 Million; Haemonetics (HAE) Stock Value Rose While Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lowered Its Holding by $360,000

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 13,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 22,740 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 35,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $102.24. About 1.05 million shares traded or 51.48% up from the average. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q EPS 75c; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Appoints Charles L. Szews to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 03/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $361,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 304,902 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Allegion plc’s (NYSE:ALLE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Allegion to Attend 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Youâ€™re Smart to Buy Shares in This Security Company – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 8.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.23 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $124.19 million for 19.22 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.04M for 44.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Haemonetics EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Haemonetics (HAE) Management Highlights From SMID Conference – Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

