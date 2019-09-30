Allegion Plc (ALLE) Position Held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department; Gramercy Funds Management Holds Stake in Gerdau S A (GGB)

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 5.89 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Allegion Plc (ALLE) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 6,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 29,782 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, up from 23,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Allegion Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $103.65. About 680,821 shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 18/05/2018 – ALLEGION FILES TO OFFER MIXED SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold ALLE shares while 114 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 78.92 million shares or 1.70% less from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & invested in 1,643 shares. Point72 Asset LP has 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). 5,150 were reported by Horizon Invests Limited Liability. Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn has 34 shares. Bragg Advisors stated it has 6,501 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability invested in 620 shares. Hartford Invest Company invested in 0.03% or 10,605 shares. Security National holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 1,000 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 2.89% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 3.94M shares. First Tru Advsr LP owns 0.02% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 95,365 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 3,091 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment has 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 1,985 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,798 shares to 54,746 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 8,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,211 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

