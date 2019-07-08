Allegion plc (ALLE) and Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Comparison side by side

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) and Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) have been rivals in the Security & Protection Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion plc 93 3.73 N/A 4.41 22.78 Magal Security Systems Ltd. 5 1.23 N/A 0.13 40.08

Demonstrates Allegion plc and Magal Security Systems Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Magal Security Systems Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Allegion plc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Allegion plc’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allegion plc and Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion plc 0.00% 74.2% 16.1% Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0.00% 3.6% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Allegion plc is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.19. In other hand, Magal Security Systems Ltd. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Allegion plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Magal Security Systems Ltd. are 2.9 and 2.5 respectively. Magal Security Systems Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allegion plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Allegion plc and Magal Security Systems Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion plc 0 3 3 2.50 Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Allegion plc’s average price target is $98.67, while its potential downside is -10.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allegion plc and Magal Security Systems Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.2% and 60.8%. About 0.4% of Allegion plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 47.9% are Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegion plc 0.81% 6.76% 7.1% 12.35% 30.68% 25.99% Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0.4% -5.78% -1.75% -4.93% -4.17% 13.48%

For the past year Allegion plc has stronger performance than Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Allegion plc beats Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It also manufactures door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as designs and manufactures sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. Allegion Public Limited Company sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, ranging from specialty distribution to wholesalers; and through various retail channels, ranging from large do-it-yourself home improvement centers to small, specialty showroom outlets. Allegion Public Limited Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a robot that runs on an elevated rail along the perimeter of protected sites or border lines; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, seaports, prisons, industrial sites, retail organizations, banks, oil and gas facilities, athlete villages and stadiums, and municipalities from intrusion, terror, crime, sabotage or vandalism to infrastructure, assets, and personnel. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.