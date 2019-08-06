Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) and LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM). The two are both Regional Airlines companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Travel Company 138 1.36 N/A 11.32 13.23 LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 10 0.54 N/A 0.05 209.13

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allegiant Travel Company and LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Allegiant Travel Company. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Allegiant Travel Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Travel Company 0.00% 23.4% 6.4% LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Allegiant Travel Company has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Allegiant Travel Company has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Allegiant Travel Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Allegiant Travel Company and LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Travel Company 0 1 5 2.83 LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 1 1 0 2.50

Allegiant Travel Company has a consensus price target of $167.83, and a 15.18% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is $10.15, which is potential 16.53% upside. The data provided earlier shows that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. appears more favorable than Allegiant Travel Company, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Allegiant Travel Company shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Allegiant Travel Company’s share held by insiders are 19%. On the other hand, insiders held about 94.3% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegiant Travel Company 0.73% 4.73% 2.95% 19.17% 20.31% 49.52% LATAM Airlines Group S.A. -2.24% 3.22% -1.43% -16.35% -14.41% -6.6%

For the past year Allegiant Travel Company has 49.52% stronger performance while LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has -6.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Allegiant Travel Company beats LATAM Airlines Group S.A. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including use of its call center for purchases, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, convenience fee, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Latam Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in South America, North/Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The company operates through two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 150 destinations in 22 countries and cargo services to approximately 169 destinations in 27 countries with a fleet of 310 aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to Latam Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. Latam Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is based in Santiago, Chile.