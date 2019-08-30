Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Valuation Rose While Capital Investment Services Of America Boosted Position; Shapiro Capital Management Has Raised Its Regions Financial (RF) Holding by $7.93 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 560,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 6.71M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.01 billion, up from 6.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 5.05 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 25,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 87,153 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 61,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $142.75. About 58,929 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegiant Travel Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGT); 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – PRELIMINARY LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 87.7 PCT, UP 3.2 PTS; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Company First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel March Traffic Up 18.1%; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – UNDER AMENDMENT, CO WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW UP TO $81 MLN BASED ON VALUE OF AIRBUS A320 SERIES AIRCRAFT; 13/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT & HAWAIIAN FINED FOR VIOLATING CONSUMER PROTECT RULES; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Crist: CRIST DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY FOR ALLEGIANT, FAA REFORMS; 13/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT AIR TO BE SUBJECT OF 60 MINUTES SEGMENT APRIL 15; 23/05/2018 – Allegiant Welcomes Its First-In-Fleet American Made Airbus A320; 25/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 277,841 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $98.24B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd Com by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,560 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.11 million shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 26,313 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 0% stake. Waters Parkerson Communications Limited Liability holds 14,343 shares. Numerixs Invest Inc invested in 0.39% or 203,684 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company has 200,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.06% or 190,651 shares. 457,307 are held by British Columbia Mgmt Corporation. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 11,307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 488,327 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc reported 0% stake. City invested in 395 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Plc owns 987,256 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs accumulated 306 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 4,414 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Jupiter Asset Management Limited has invested 0.12% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 11,699 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 161,141 shares. Moody State Bank Division accumulated 30 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Pnc Finance Group Inc Inc owns 668 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 4,772 shares stake. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 105 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 2,097 shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 14,273 shares. Whittier Tru owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 19,841 shares.