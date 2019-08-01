Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lifted Its Stake; Baker Ellis Asset Management Raised Its J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Stake by $1.53 Million as Market Value Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 25,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 87,153 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, up from 61,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $149.85. About 135,349 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company – ALGT; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – DEAL FOR; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: HAS 45 SIGNED REGISTRATION AGREEMENTS FOR SUNSEEKER; 16/04/2018 – “60 Minutes” alleges Allegiant’s planes are more likely to have mechanical problems in-flight versus its competitors, citing industry experts and a review of FAA records; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – MARCH 2018 ESTIMATED AVERAGE FUEL COST PER GALLON – SYSTEM WAS $2.13; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – UNDER AMENDMENT, CO WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW UP TO $81 MLN BASED ON VALUE OF AIRBUS A320 SERIES AIRCRAFT; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ALGT); 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – QTRLY SHR $3.42; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT SAYS IT’S NOT CHANGING FULL-YEAR EPS GUIDANCE

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 4,943 shares stake. Panagora Asset invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Blackrock holds 1.82M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 331 are held by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 515 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,403 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 19,753 shares in its portfolio. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Schroder Mngmt has 6,544 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 2,912 shares. Moreover, Altimeter Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). State Street Corp holds 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) or 382,608 shares. Moreover, Ghp Invest Advisors has 0.18% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Proshare Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,831 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).

