Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Reaches $148.54 52-Week High; Last Week Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Coverage

The stock of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) hit a new 52-week high and has $160.42 target or 8.00% above today’s $148.54 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.42B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $160.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $193.52 million more. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $148.54. About 8,499 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company – ALGT; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT MARCH AVAILABLE SEAT MILES ROSE 13.3% :ALGT US; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: 2Q Scheduled and System ASMs Seen Up Between 10%-14%; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SEES 2018 CAPEX EXCLUDING SUNSEEKER RESORTS OF $300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: HAS 45 SIGNED REGISTRATION AGREEMENTS FOR SUNSEEKER; 23/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 – TEAMSTERS AIRLINE DIVISION, TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALLEGIANT AIR ON A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegiant Travel Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGT); 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – THE FACILITY HAS A TERM OF 24 MONTHS

Among 6 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sprouts Farmers Market had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. See Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bernstein 23.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Reduce Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 14.7 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact Allegiant Travel Company’s (NASDAQ:ALGT) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Allegiant Travel (ALGT) a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Report: These U.S. airlines have the most mishandled baggage – Dayton Business Journal” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant adds new nonstop services at St. Pete-Clearwater airport – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Allegiant Travel had 9 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. Citigroup maintained Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.67 earnings per share, up 50.65% or $1.57 from last year’s $3.1 per share. ALGT’s profit will be $76.05M for 7.95 P/E if the $4.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.98 actual earnings per share reported by Allegiant Travel Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SFM) ROE Of 27%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Canopy Growth’s Q4 2019, Sprouts Farmers Market CEO and CFO Departing – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Sprouts Farmers Market Ever Thrive? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

