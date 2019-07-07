Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Raised Holding by $3.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Roanoke Asset Management Raised Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $697,950 as Stock Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 25,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,153 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 61,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $144.73. About 85,743 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead; 24/04/2018 – Sen. Ron Wyden: Wyden: FAA Must Address Reported Allegiant Air Passenger Safety Concerns; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: 2Q Scheduled and System ASMs Seen Up Between 10%-14%; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – MARCH 2018 ESTIMATED AVERAGE FUEL COST PER GALLON – SYSTEM WAS $2.13; 07/05/2018 – Allegiant Travel April Traffic Rose 13.1%; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Reports March 2018 Traffic; 26/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q Rev $425.4M; 07/05/2018 – Allegiant Travel April Load Factor 85% Vs 82.9%

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 6.27M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 4,800 shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Piedmont Invest Advsr has 0.02% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 3,240 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 33,357 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comm Bankshares accumulated 3,672 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp accumulated 8,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Company reported 14,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 2,101 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 117,856 shares. 5,939 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 7,500 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company owns 5,241 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests owns 4,334 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 19,841 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.03% or 22,181 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 8.30 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 108,379 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 178,470 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 2.42 million shares. Brookmont Capital has invested 0.21% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.59% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sarl, a California-based fund reported 191,248 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 279,117 shares or 0.12% of the stock. High Pointe Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,830 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited reported 140 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 7,868 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Ltd. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 3.05 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.