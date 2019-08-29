Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Lifted Its Position; United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Has Increased by Jpmorgan Chase & Company

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 25,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 87,153 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 61,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 95,938 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: 2018 Fuel Cost Expected to Be $2.20 Per Gallon; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Cohen: Congressman Cohen Writes Transportation Secretary about Allegiant Air Report; 16/04/2018 – Allegiant Defies 60 Minutes Air Pocket, Small Caps Beat Again — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – “60 Minutes” alleges Allegiant’s planes are more likely to have mechanical problems in-flight versus its competitors, citing industry experts and a review of FAA records; 17/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Allegiant Welcomes Its First-In-Fleet American Made Airbus A320; 09/05/2018 – FAA REVIEWS OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN MAINTENANCE FOCUS OF AUDIT; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CALL CONCLUDES; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SECOND QUARTER SCHEDULED AND SYSTEM ASMS ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN TEN AND FOURTEEN PERCENT VS LAST YEAR

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 350,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.59 million, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 640,318 were accumulated by Wasatch Advisors. First Trust LP has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 515 shares. 3,895 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 117,856 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,616 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Incorporated accumulated 668 shares. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 36,200 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd holds 368 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Blackrock Incorporated holds 1.82 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 19,753 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 161,141 shares. Matarin Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.84% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 88,802 shares.

