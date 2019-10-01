Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) EPS Estimated At $2.23; Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund Has 0.95 Sentiment

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report $2.23 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $1.29 EPS change or 137.23% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. ALGT’s profit would be $36.36M giving it 16.78 P/E if the $2.23 EPS is correct. After having $4.33 EPS previously, Allegiant Travel Company’s analysts see -48.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $149.66. About 108,814 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 26/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – PRELIMINARY LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 87.7 PCT, UP 3.2 PTS; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q Rev $425.4M; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS ON TRACK TO HAVE ALL-AIRBUS FLEET BY END OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 17.7% :ALGT US; 23/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 – TEAMSTERS AIRLINE DIVISION, TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALLEGIANT AIR ON A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: NON-BANK SOURCES `VERY INTERESTED’ IN SUNSEEKER FINANCING; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO EXAMINE FAA OVERSIGHT OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN AIR; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – PRELIMINARY RPMS FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 1.28 BLN, UP 17.7 PCT

Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NRK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 20 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 21 sold and reduced their stakes in Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 17.22 million shares, up from 16.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 7.31 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc owns 647,868 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 1.26% invested in the company for 2.26 million shares. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Llc has invested 1.19% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 123,795 shares.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 20.93 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 133,735 shares traded or 46.54% up from the average. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) has risen 10.29% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.29% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Allegiant Travel has $19100 highest and $13200 lowest target. $175.75’s average target is 17.43% above currents $149.66 stock price. Allegiant Travel had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 25. Sidoti maintained Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $18000 target. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 16 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 15 investors sold Allegiant Travel Company shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altimeter Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.08% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.06% or 15,898 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Rothschild Il holds 0.03% or 2,060 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 12,141 shares. 61,326 are owned by Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company. The California-based Mountain Lake Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 10.45% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,805 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 10,090 shares. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Ftb accumulated 131 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 116,484 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Preferred Limited has 0.01% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 40,843 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.03% or 28,399 shares.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 13.2 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.