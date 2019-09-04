Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) to pay $0.70 on Sep 27, 2019; First Light Asset Management Has Increased By $8.53 Million Its Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Position

First Light Asset Management Llc increased Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) stake by 56.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc acquired 533,099 shares as Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)’s stock rose 5.07%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 1.47M shares with $23.69 million value, up from 938,399 last quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc now has $2.30B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 802,137 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 22/05/2018 – Halozyme at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) is expected to pay $0.70 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:ALGT) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.70 dividend. Allegiant Travel Co’s current price of $141.56 translates into 0.49% yield. Allegiant Travel Co’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 179,507 shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Sees FY EPS $10-EPS $12; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO, THROUGH A UNIT, AMENDED ITS SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT FEB. AVAILABLE SEAT MILES ROSE 11.1% :ALGT US; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – CO AND IBT, REPRESENTING ALLEGIANT DISPATCHERS, REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON FIRST COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT STILL SEES FEB 2020 OPENING DATE FOR SUNSEEKER; 09/05/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT ADHERES TO ALL FAA REGULATIONS AND GUIDELINES; 25/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and; 23/05/2018 – Allegiant Welcomes Its First-In-Fleet American Made Airbus A320

Among 5 analysts covering Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Allegiant Travel Company has $19100 highest and $13200 lowest target. $173’s average target is 22.21% above currents $141.56 stock price. Allegiant Travel Company had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Buckingham Research. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of ALGT in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 16 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by Sidoti.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 12.49 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

