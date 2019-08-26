Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) to pay $0.70 on Sep 27, 2019; Dana Investment Advisors Decreased Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 2.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,365 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 282,290 shares with $30.85M value, down from 289,655 last quarter. American Express Co now has $97.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.80 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs

Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) is expected to pay $0.70 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:ALGT) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.70 dividend. Allegiant Travel Co’s current price of $140.70 translates into 0.50% yield. Allegiant Travel Co’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.7. About 162,570 shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS ON TRACK TO HAVE ALL-AIRBUS FLEET BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q Net $55.2M; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: 2018 Fuel Cost Expected to Be $2.20 Per Gallon; 13/04/2018 – Allegiant Hit Ahead of ’60 Minutes’ Exposé — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALLEGIANT AIR IS FOR APPROXIMATELY 34 FLIGHT DISPATCHERS AT COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL 1Q OPER REV. $425.4M, EST. $424.5M; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – QTRLY SHR $3.42; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q Rev $425.4M; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters; 15/04/2018 – RT @zkouwe: $ALGT story on @60Minutes shows the need for more activist short sellers – maybe they would have caught this earlier CC: @muddy…

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Allegiant Travel has $19100 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.83’s average target is 21.41% above currents $140.7 stock price. Allegiant Travel had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of ALGT in report on Tuesday, July 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Tuesday, July 23. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 35,182 shares to 45,518 valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 2,640 shares and now owns 63,206 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.