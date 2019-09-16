Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Shareholder U S Global Investors Cut Holding by $4.55 Million; Benedict Financial Advisors Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 14.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 62.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 31,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 19,185 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, down from 51,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $150.68. About 129,963 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 09/05/2018 – FAA REVIEWS OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN MAINTENANCE FOCUS OF AUDIT; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Investors of the June 25, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Dea; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Allegiant Travel Company; 26/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SEES 2018 CAPEX EXCLUDING SUNSEEKER RESORTS OF $300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: SEES COMPLETING FINANCING IN 2Q FOR SUNSEEKER RESORT; 16/04/2018 – Allegiant Defies 60 Minutes Air Pocket, Small Caps Beat Again — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports Feb 2018 Traffic, 84.4% Load Factor

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na reported 1.6% stake. Roffman Miller Associates Pa accumulated 339,804 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 3.18 million shares stake. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company owns 20.82M shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 104.57 million shares. Sei Invs invested in 4.91 million shares or 2.15% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,601 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 5.12% or 414,445 shares. Rowland And Co Counsel Adv owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,106 shares. 1.43M were accumulated by Utah Retirement Sys. Cutter & Com Brokerage accumulated 10,699 shares. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 41,753 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Llc has 50,342 shares for 6.12% of their portfolio. Js Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 4.84% or 247,000 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 73,786 shares stake.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 497,200 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 13,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E).

Analysts await Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 137.23% or $1.29 from last year’s $0.94 per share. ALGT’s profit will be $36.36M for 16.89 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.33 actual earnings per share reported by Allegiant Travel Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.50% negative EPS growth.