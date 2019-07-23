Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Share Price Rose While Wesbanco Bank Decreased Its Position by $452,016; As Foot Locker (FL) Share Price Declined, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Increased Holding by $5.78 Million

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 3,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,146 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 14,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $147.66. About 132,269 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – UNDER AMENDMENT, CO WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW UP TO $81 MLN BASED ON VALUE OF AIRBUS A320 SERIES AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – FAA REVIEWS OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN MAINTENANCE FOCUS OF AUDIT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegiant Travel Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGT); 09/05/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT ADHERES TO ALL FAA REGULATIONS AND GUIDELINES; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ALGT); 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS ON TRACK TO HAVE ALL-AIRBUS FLEET BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT SAYS IT’S NOT CHANGING FULL-YEAR EPS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT AIR MECHANICS,RELATED CLASSIFICATIONS JOIN TEAMSTERS; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – CO AND IBT, REPRESENTING ALLEGIANT DISPATCHERS, REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON FIRST COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 206.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 96,355 shares as the company's stock declined 3.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 46,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 1.64 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (IWN) by 6,952 shares to 21,710 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 13,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Analysts await Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.67 earnings per share, up 50.65% or $1.57 from last year’s $3.1 per share. ALGT’s profit will be $76.06M for 7.90 P/E if the $4.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.98 actual earnings per share reported by Allegiant Travel Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.34% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,750 shares to 619,721 shares, valued at $145.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 56,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,558 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

