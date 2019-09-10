Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Position Has Lifted by Rk Asset Management Llc; As Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Rose, Nbw Capital Upped Position

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 27,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 82,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 54,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 797,773 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Not at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference (Correct); 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Exelixis, Cuts Cboe; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS 1Q CABOZANTINIB REV. $134.3M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 3,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 40,828 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 36,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $147.91. About 73,542 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS BOOKINGS HAVE RECOVERED TO NEAR NORMAL; 09/05/2018 – FAA REVIEWS OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN MAINTENANCE FOCUS OF AUDIT; 16/04/2018 – Teamsters: Statement By Capt. David Bourne On “60 Minutes” Segment Regarding Allegiant Air; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – THE FACILITY HAS A TERM OF 24 MONTHS; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – UNDER AMENDMENT, CO WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW UP TO $81 MLN BASED ON VALUE OF AIRBUS A320 SERIES AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: 2Q Scheduled and System ASMs Seen Up Between 10%-14%; 23/05/2018 – Teamsters Reach Tentative Agreement For Flight Dispatchers At Allegiant Air

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares to 71,280 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,247 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI).

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Innovative Drug-Delivery Systems Benefit Patients and Businesses – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelixis Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exelixis (EXEL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,908 shares to 58,160 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

