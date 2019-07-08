Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Market Value Rose While Tyvor Capital Has Raised by $8.46 Million Its Stake; Cincinnati Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by $17.38 Million as Market Value Rose

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.66. About 325,047 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 65,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,617 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $144.68. About 25,060 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT APRIL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES ROSE 9% :ALGT US; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Nelson: Nelson calls for probe of Allegiant oversight; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT: TENTATIVE DISPATCHERS CONTRACT PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegiant Travel Company; 13/04/2018 – FAA COMMENTS ON ALGT AHEAD OF EXPECTED 60 MINUTES STORY SUNDAY; 07/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company; 17/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Company First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 60,846 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 1.81% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Foundation Advisors stated it has 20,280 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 2,059 are owned by Koshinski Asset Mgmt. Founders Financial Secs Limited reported 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,044 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 861,065 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Hemenway Tru Communications Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ipswich Investment Management invested in 31,342 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc invested in 2,225 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,046 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 699,736 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hodges Capital owns 3,098 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.11 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.