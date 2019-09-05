Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Market Valuation Rose While Par Capital Management Lifted by $1.94 Million Its Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Taurus Asset Management Has Upped Position by $588,189

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.39M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.07. About 129,052 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL 1Q OPER REV. $425.4M, EST. $424.5M; 06/03/2018 Allegiant Air Mechanics And Related Classifications Join Teamsters; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – UNDER AMENDMENT, CO WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW UP TO $81 MLN BASED ON VALUE OF AIRBUS A320 SERIES AIRCRAFT; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – CO AND IBT, REPRESENTING ALLEGIANT DISPATCHERS, REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON FIRST COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Investors of the June 25, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Dea; 26/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT: TENTATIVE DISPATCHERS CONTRACT PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports Feb 2018 Traffic, 84.4% Load Factor

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 316,795 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.17M, up from 311,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 2.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,495 shares to 93,284 shares, valued at $25.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,487 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 456,447 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability reported 37,701 shares stake. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.55% stake. Bessemer Gru stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brookmont Mngmt owns 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,290 shares. Strategic Fincl Service invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 706 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 932,727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Yakira Capital Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 84,487 shares. Gyroscope Management Gru Lc holds 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,847 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Company has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,692 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 6,187 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Charter Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,749 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Coming To A Target Near You: Mini Disney Stores – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 171,200 shares to 531,142 shares, valued at $33.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.73 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,900 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).