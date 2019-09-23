Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Holder Fidelity National Financial Has Boosted Its Stake; Folketrygdfondet Has Boosted Its Nokia (NOK) Position by $16.95 Million

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 3.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 24.80M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.27M, up from 21.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 23.97 million shares traded or 24.01% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Says Nokia Buy Strengthens and Stabilizes Domestic Ownership in Nationally Very Important Co; 28/03/2018 – REG-Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Confident of Hitting FY Guidance; 11/04/2018 – VSperf Confirms 6WIND Virtual Accelerator™ Beats OVS-DPDK Performance; 27/03/2018 – India Unit News: Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software improves customer experience; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Saw Strong Order Intake and Backlog in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – The Columbian: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer applications; 27/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 989.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 81,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 90,148 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 8,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $150.28. About 151,690 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Allegiant Travel Company; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 17.7% :ALGT US; 17/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Cohen: Congressman Cohen Writes Transportation Secretary about Allegiant Air Report; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ALGT); 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports Feb 2018 Traffic, 84.4% Load Factor; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Gutierrez: “Allegiant Air Is a Tragedy Waiting to Happen”; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ALGT)

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

